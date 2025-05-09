Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 2,042 Shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MVV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its holdings in ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MVV – Free Report) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000.

ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 Stock Up 2.4 %

MVV stock opened at $58.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average of $66.29. ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 has a twelve month low of $42.64 and a twelve month high of $81.87. The firm has a market cap of $129.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 2.15.

ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

