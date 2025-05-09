Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 24,587 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 75.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,587 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in MP Materials by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MP opened at $23.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average is $21.83. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $60.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.71 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 32.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.94.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 489,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $13,115,104.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,153,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,650,039.66. This trade represents a 3.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,924. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 943,792 shares of company stock worth $25,286,567. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

