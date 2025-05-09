Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 3,026 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American States Water by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water by 607.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American States Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,234,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Bank of America cut American States Water from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $74,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,687. The trade was a 5.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Price Performance

AWR opened at $80.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.64. American States Water has a 1 year low of $69.46 and a 1 year high of $87.50.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. American States Water had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $148.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American States Water will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.4655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.68%.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

