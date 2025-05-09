Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 4,051 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Sonos by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,957,000 after acquiring an additional 351,057 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Sonos by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,025,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,591,000 after purchasing an additional 21,126 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sonos by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,687,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,413,000 after purchasing an additional 148,608 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sonos by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,698,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 119,595 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Sonos by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,671,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after buying an additional 15,171 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SONO opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.54. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Sonos had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 62,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,118,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,549,577.44. The trade was a 0.52 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SONO. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sonos from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Sonos from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

