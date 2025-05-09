Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 5,253 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,253 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LXP. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 946,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LXP shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LXP opened at $8.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 62.27 and a beta of 1.02.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $87.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 270.00%.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

