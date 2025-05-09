Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 5,596 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,945 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,596 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CBU. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $56.97 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.16 and a 52-week high of $73.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.62.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.97%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CBU shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

