Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 6,448 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,448 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MAIN shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Main Street Capital from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Insider Transactions at Main Street Capital

In other news, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 120,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $6,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,371 shares in the company, valued at $23,357,636.55. The trade was a 22.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Magdol sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $5,805,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,895,415.10. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MAIN opened at $52.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $63.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 89.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.37%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

