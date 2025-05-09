Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 742 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1,215.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $155.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.09 and its 200 day moving average is $157.39. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $137.58 and a 52 week high of $164.23.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.