Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Trims Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,518 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,802,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $368,142,000 after buying an additional 203,549 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,681,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,147 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $105,879,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 3,092,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,395,000 after purchasing an additional 714,984 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,998,000 after buying an additional 75,046 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.25 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported ($4.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($3.11). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.93) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

