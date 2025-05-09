Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Trims Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

NYSE RGR opened at $35.32 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.74 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.77 million, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.05 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director Phillip Widman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.58 per share, for a total transaction of $134,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,400.06. This trade represents a 14.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Lowney acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.37 per share, with a total value of $73,414.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,125.38. This trade represents a 32.96 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

Featured Stories

