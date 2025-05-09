Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Trims Position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 86.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,120 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CART. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Maplebear by 11,501.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,526,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,495,000 after buying an additional 4,487,654 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,506,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maplebear by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,968,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,288 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Maplebear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,162,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Maplebear by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,758,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Maplebear from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Maplebear from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.61.

Maplebear Price Performance

Shares of CART opened at $42.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.53. Maplebear Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $53.44.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Maplebear had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maplebear

In other news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 5,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $223,449.93. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 484,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,616,310.44. This represents a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 2,033 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $81,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,654,559 shares in the company, valued at $66,182,360. This represents a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,165 shares of company stock worth $1,541,785 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

About Maplebear

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.