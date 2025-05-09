Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Trims Stake in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its position in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,687 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 1,083.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in American Superconductor by 8,670.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in American Superconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in American Superconductor in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

American Superconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $21.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $844.96 million, a PE ratio of 305.94 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.11. American Superconductor Co. has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $38.02.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. American Superconductor had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. Equities research analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

