Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $952.68 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,342,396 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,876 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.7% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $952,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $749,000. Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after acquiring an additional 39,696 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,434,000 after buying an additional 2,196,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 216.4% during the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $192.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $476,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,664,732.58. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,125. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,298 shares of company stock worth $23,818,478 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

