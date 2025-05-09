Trisura Group FY2026 EPS Raised by National Bank Financial

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.59 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.58. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TSU. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. CIBC dropped their price target on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cormark increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$47.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday.

TSU stock opened at C$37.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.66. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$30.77 and a twelve month high of C$46.75.

Trisura Group Ltd is a Canadian based company engages in the provision of specialty insurance. The company’s operations currently include specialty property and casualty insurance (Surety, Risk Solutions, and Corporate Insurance business lines), underwritten predominantly in Canada. The operating business segments are Trisura Guarantee, Trisura Specialty, and Trisura International.

