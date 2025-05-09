uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Position Lowered by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,828 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in uniQure were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in uniQure by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 211,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 139,624 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of uniQure by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 130,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 40,281 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in uniQure by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Price Performance

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. uniQure has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market cap of $671.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, April 21st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of uniQure from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $33,009.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,501.76. This trade represents a 1.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 26,727 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $285,978.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,111,711.60. The trade was a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,830 shares of company stock worth $961,401 in the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

