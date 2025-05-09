United Overseas Australia Ltd (ASX:UOS) Insider Buys A$6,621,821.80 in Stock

United Overseas Australia Ltd (ASX:UOS – Get Free Report) insider Pak Lim (James) Kong acquired 12,039,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.55 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,621,821.80 ($4,244,757.56).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. United Overseas Australia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

United Overseas Australia Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and resale of land and buildings in Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Investment, Land Development and Resale, and Others. The Investment segment holds various investment properties.

