VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in VanEck Retail ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTH. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Retail ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Retail ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Retail ETF Price Performance

Shares of RTH opened at $230.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.00. The stock has a market cap of $239.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.88. VanEck Retail ETF has a one year low of $195.37 and a one year high of $242.93.

VanEck Retail ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

