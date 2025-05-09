Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Stock Position Cut by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,182 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VREX. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,900,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at $8,718,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 510.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 471,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after buying an additional 394,381 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 746,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,895,000 after acquiring an additional 308,629 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Varex Imaging by 826.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 326,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 291,679 shares in the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

Varex Imaging stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. Varex Imaging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $356.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VREX. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 8,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $98,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,769.32. This trade represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 4,007 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $51,329.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,265.62. This represents a 50.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

See Also

