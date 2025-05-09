Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WD stock opened at $71.66 on Tuesday. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $69.59 and a 12-month high of $118.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.65 and its 200 day moving average is $92.85.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $237.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.78%.

In other news, CEO William M. Walker bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,508,675.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 411,271 shares in the company, valued at $35,455,672.91. This represents a 4.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 380.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 44,748 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 16,481 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

