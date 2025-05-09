WashTec (ETR:WSU) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of WashTec AG (ETR:WSU – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €44.60 ($50.11) and last traded at €43.60 ($48.99). Approximately 5,956 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €43.00 ($48.31).
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €40.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of €39.77. The firm has a market cap of $580.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.94.
WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Germany, Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gantry carwashes, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as conveyor tunnel systems. It also provides water recovery systems; full maintenance; on-call service agreements; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions.
