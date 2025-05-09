Waste Management Stocks To Research – May 7th

Rockwell Automation, Waste Management, Halliburton, CEMEX, and Tetra Tech are the five Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that collect, transport, process, recycle and dispose of residential, commercial and industrial waste. They also often offer related environmental services such as remediation and resource recovery. Investors view these stocks as relatively defensive, benefiting from steady demand driven by regulatory mandates and ongoing sustainability initiatives. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

NYSE ROK traded up $29.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $283.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,252,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,606. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $308.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.17 and a 200 day moving average of $273.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.56. 1,654,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,465. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.43 and a 200 day moving average of $220.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $196.59 and a fifty-two week high of $239.32.

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

NYSE:HAL traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $19.34. The stock had a trading volume of 19,302,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,217,860. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.31. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $38.35.

CEMEX (CX)

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

NYSE:CX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.44. 23,742,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,981,799. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.79. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $8.10.

Tetra Tech (TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc. provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Shares of TTEK traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,102,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.70.

