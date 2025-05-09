Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WEAV. Raymond James dropped their price target on Weave Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weave Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

WEAV opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50. Weave Communications has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $784.28 million, a P/E ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.97.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.12). Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.72 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Weave Communications will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 6,230 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $108,713.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,281,332.90. This trade represents a 3.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan Taylor sold 31,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $348,883.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 247,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,921.44. This trade represents a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 443,780 shares of company stock worth $5,685,893. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Weave Communications by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weave Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Weave Communications by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Weave Communications by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Weave Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 149,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

