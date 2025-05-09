Wells Fargo & Company Raises WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target to $124.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.13.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $107.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.37. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $111.00.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.39%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $119,795.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,635.67. This represents a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $2,715,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 274,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,865,612.10. The trade was a 8.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 690,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,806,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,276,000 after purchasing an additional 699,177 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

