Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Given New $82.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Westlake from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Westlake from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Westlake in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.92.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $80.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. Westlake has a one year low of $76.97 and a one year high of $161.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.78.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.01). Westlake had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Westlake will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 70.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake by 336.0% in the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Westlake by 13.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the first quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 17.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

