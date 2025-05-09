What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for OCUL FY2026 Earnings?

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report released on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.46) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ocular Therapeutix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 283.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.18%. The company had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OCUL. JMP Securities set a $19.00 price objective on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of OCUL opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $11.78.

In other news, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $147,533.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,520,318 shares in the company, valued at $24,184,584.66. This trade represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Deep Track Capital LP raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 12,836,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,622,000 after purchasing an additional 114,822 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,483,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,453,000 after purchasing an additional 99,730 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,935,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,073,000 after buying an additional 895,304 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.8% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,911,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after buying an additional 278,610 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

