What is Noble Financial’s Estimate for GLDD FY2026 Earnings?

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report issued on Wednesday, May 7th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now expects that the construction company will earn $1.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Up 7.1 %

GLDD opened at $10.58 on Thursday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.24. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $242.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.70 million.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Christopher Gunsten purchased 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $30,031.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,532 shares in the company, valued at $476,873. This represents a 6.72 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eleni Beyko sold 22,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $231,660.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,415.88. This represents a 31.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 338.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 82,344 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 156,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

