What is Sidoti Csr’s Forecast for STKS Q1 Earnings?

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 5th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ONE Group Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $211.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.87 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%.

STKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Noble Financial raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on STKS

ONE Group Hospitality Trading Up 12.8 %

STKS opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. ONE Group Hospitality has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $109.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tyler Loy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,627.30. This trade represents a 4.76 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ONE Group Hospitality

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $2,204,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 839.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 61,752 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP raised its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,172,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 100,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the period. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONE Group Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.