What is Wedbush’s Estimate for TCRX Q1 Earnings?

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TScan Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TScan Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for TScan Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,188.88% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TCRX. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on TScan Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on TScan Therapeutics from $14.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

TScan Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TCRX opened at $1.38 on Thursday. TScan Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $77.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a current ratio of 9.56.

Institutional Trading of TScan Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in TScan Therapeutics by 113.0% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 132,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TScan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in TScan Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 115,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

