What is Wedbush’s Estimate for TCRX Q1 Earnings?

Posted by on May 9th, 2025

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRXFree Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TScan Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TScan Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for TScan Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRXGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,188.88% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TCRX. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on TScan Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on TScan Therapeutics from $14.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TCRX

TScan Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TCRX opened at $1.38 on Thursday. TScan Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $77.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a current ratio of 9.56.

Institutional Trading of TScan Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in TScan Therapeutics by 113.0% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 132,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TScan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in TScan Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 115,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

About TScan Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX)

Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.