What is William Blair’s Estimate for NerdWallet Q4 Earnings?

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for NerdWallet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for NerdWallet’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for NerdWallet’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS.
NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 4.42%.
Shares of NerdWallet stock opened at $11.09 on Thursday. NerdWallet has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.08 million, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.41.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRDS. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in NerdWallet during the first quarter worth $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at about $681,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in NerdWallet by 117.5% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in NerdWallet by 28.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.81% of the company’s stock.
NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.
