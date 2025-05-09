Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Winmark were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WINA. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Winmark by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Winmark during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Winmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Winmark by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ WINA opened at $384.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $334.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.39. Winmark Co. has a 12-month low of $295.79 and a 12-month high of $431.67.

Winmark Increases Dividend

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 million. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 49.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Winmark’s payout ratio is currently 34.32%.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

