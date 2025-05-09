Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for McKesson Q2 Earnings

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2027 earnings estimates for McKesson in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $9.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $9.04. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $32.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for McKesson’s FY2027 earnings at $41.14 EPS.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
McKesson Trading Down 4.3 %
McKesson stock opened at $691.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $677.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $618.78. McKesson has a 52 week low of $464.42 and a 52 week high of $728.48. The stock has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,679.09. The trade was a 15.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total transaction of $5,382,514.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,820,952.50. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,110 shares of company stock worth $10,855,706 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its position in shares of McKesson by 64.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 1,366.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
