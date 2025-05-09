Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for McKesson Q2 Earnings

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2027 earnings estimates for McKesson in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $9.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $9.04. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $32.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for McKesson’s FY2027 earnings at $41.14 EPS.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cfra Research downgraded shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $683.23.

McKesson Trading Down 4.3 %

McKesson stock opened at $691.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $677.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $618.78. McKesson has a 52 week low of $464.42 and a 52 week high of $728.48. The stock has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,679.09. The trade was a 15.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total transaction of $5,382,514.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,820,952.50. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,110 shares of company stock worth $10,855,706 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its position in shares of McKesson by 64.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 1,366.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

