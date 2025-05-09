Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Estimate for ERIC Earnings

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

ERIC has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $8.90 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

ERIC stock opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of -828,500.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.83 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 847,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,576,000 after buying an additional 104,460 shares during the period. Brucke Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 9.4% during the first quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 30,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 14.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

