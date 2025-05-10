11,178 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT) Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance
Shares of FOCT stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.43 million, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.38.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Company Profile
The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.
