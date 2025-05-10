14,625 Shares in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRE. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Fortrea by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Fortrea by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTRE. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Fortrea from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price objective on Fortrea in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Fortrea in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.82.

Fortrea Stock Up 3.2 %

FTRE stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.15.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.18). Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortrea Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.