2,199 Shares in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 15,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $625,425.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,167.66. This represents a 54.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 34,901 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $1,403,718.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,781.78. This trade represents a 27.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,836 shares of company stock valued at $5,330,639 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BWIN opened at $38.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.58, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82.

BWIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Baldwin Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

