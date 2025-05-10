23,763 Shares in Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Absci during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Absci in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Absci during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Absci during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Absci in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABSI shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Absci in a report on Thursday, March 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Absci from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Absci in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Absci in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Absci Stock Performance

Shares of ABSI opened at $2.75 on Friday. Absci Co. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $350.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Absci had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a negative net margin of 2,321.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. Research analysts expect that Absci Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

