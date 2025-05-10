2,711 Shares in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,711 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 15.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 390.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $28.45 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.74 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average of $28.63.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.47 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 12.85%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

