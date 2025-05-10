38,234 Shares in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REI. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 194,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 142,074 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ring Energy by 4,564.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,086,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,092 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Ring Energy by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 77,963 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Ring Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy Price Performance

REI opened at $0.85 on Friday. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.97 million, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ring Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 6,575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $8,087,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,945,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,603,140.89. This represents a 18.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul D. Mckinney purchased 200,000 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,966,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,203,338.32. This represents a 7.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on REI shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $2.50 price target on Ring Energy in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Ring Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has interests in 56,711 net developed acres and 2,668 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Ector, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 8,751 net developed acres and 12,405 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum County, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Articles

