531 Shares in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,370,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,317,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,357,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,379,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Stock Performance

VLU opened at $181.16 on Friday. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a one year low of $159.27 and a one year high of $195.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.66.

About SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

