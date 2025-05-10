5,820 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Tandem Investment Partners LLC

Tandem Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $116.65 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.96.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

