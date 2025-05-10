6,052 Shares in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLPT. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,814,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 1,070.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 60,762 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter valued at $871,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Conway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Conway Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 19,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLPT. B. Riley upped their target price on ClearPoint Neuro from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

ClearPoint Neuro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLPT opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.20. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.76 million, a PE ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.03.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 62.10% and a negative net margin of 59.64%. Research analysts forecast that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ClearPoint Neuro Profile

(Free Report)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.