89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 109.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in 89bio were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,692,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,514,000 after purchasing an additional 686,054 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 89bio by 7,752.7% during the fourth quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 515,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 508,578 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in 89bio by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after buying an additional 455,074 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in 89bio by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 639,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 425,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at $2,951,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETNB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup began coverage on 89bio in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, April 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of 89bio in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of 89bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

89bio Stock Performance

Shares of ETNB opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a current ratio of 11.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16. 89bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $11.84.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 15,329 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $91,207.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,521.85. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

