9,039 Shares in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Shutterstock from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $18.69 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.90 million, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.79.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $242.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.44 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.10%.

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

