9,131 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES) Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 631,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,337,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,693,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,828,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,719,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VTES opened at $99.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.11 and a 200 day moving average of $100.44. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $101.48.
Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Google Is Betting Big on Nuclear Reactors—Should You?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Taiwan Semiconductor Has a New Reason to Rally on Chip Curbs
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Why Nearly 20 Analysts Raised Meta Price Targets Post-Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.