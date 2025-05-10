Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,712 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Acacia Research by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Acacia Research by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Research during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Acacia Research in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACTG stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02. Acacia Research Co. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $361.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 15.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Acacia Research ( NASDAQ:ACTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.38. Acacia Research had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 10.35%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Acacia Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd.

Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.

