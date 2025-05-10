Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,370,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after buying an additional 489,555 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3,290.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 481,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 467,751 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,447,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $9.03 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.01.

Insider Activity

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $52.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 89.12% and a negative return on equity of 64.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 68,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $502,828.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,279,524 shares in the company, valued at $9,404,501.40. This trade represents a 5.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,064.50. This represents a 4.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 826,013 shares of company stock worth $6,543,452. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

