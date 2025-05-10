AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2,077.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AeroVironment

In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 29,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total transaction of $3,764,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,765,306.80. This trade represents a 20.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVAV. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AeroVironment from $220.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

AVAV stock opened at $165.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.04. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.25 and a fifty-two week high of $236.60.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

