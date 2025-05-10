AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Stake Raised by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Free Report) by 119.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. 27.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.48.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:MITT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.67 million. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 20.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.71%. This is a boost from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AG Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

