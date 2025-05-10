Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $53.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.12. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $38.25 and a 1-year high of $54.70.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. Air Lease had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $738.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,415,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,800,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,332,000 after acquiring an additional 842,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,050,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,830,000 after acquiring an additional 690,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $31,414,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,226,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,570,000 after purchasing an additional 389,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

