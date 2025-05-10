Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Cut by Cornerstone Enterprises LLC

Cornerstone Enterprises LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,039 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 6.1% of Cornerstone Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its position in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 5,848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total value of $1,290,770.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,265,436.64. The trade was a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,298 shares of company stock valued at $23,818,478 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $193.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

